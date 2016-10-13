Oct. 9

CASH BACK

6:40 p.m. — 3500 block of North Tamiami Trail

Theft: A security guard at a department store discovered an employee had been stealing cash from the drawer while she was working. The store discovered six incidents in which the employee stole $1,830 in cash. While officers were speaking to the guard, the employee repeatedly said she was sorry for taking the money and that she would pay it back.

Oct. 10

WAITING & ENTERING

6:35 a.m. — 3200 block of Fruitville Road

Trespass: A man opened his door to let out his cat, and another man walked into the apartment. The owner of the apartment had issues with this man in the past, and officers issued a trespass warning to the man at the property earlier in the month. Officers found the man sleeping inside of the apartment, at which point he was arrested and transported to the jail.

BOTTLED UP

12:45 p.m. — 1400 block of First Street

Theft: A security officer at a grocery store witnessed a shopper putting a bottle of beer down his pants before attempting to leave the store. When confronted, the shopper admitted to taking the beer without paying. Officers issued the shopper a trespass warning, which bars him from returning to the store for one year.

MINI-VANDAL

12:50 p.m. — 400 block of North Jefferson Avenue

Property damage: A woman reported that a minivan hit her mailbox and knocked it over, and the driver left the scene following the incident. The woman did not have any additional information regarding the van or the driver. The mailbox post was made of cement, so the damage was minimal. Officers were unable to take any additional action without more information regarding the driver.

BLOCKHEAD

4:21 p.m. — 3000 block of West. Tamiami Circle

Suspicion: An officer responded to a report regarding a man loitering in a backyard and throwing around blocks of wood. The officer made contact with the man, who said he was interested in renting one of the duplexes in the area. The man was unable to say which specific home he wanted to rent or provide any additional information regarding the homes. The owner of the property said none of the homes were for rent and the man did not belong on the property. There was no damage reported to any of the property in the area, and the man left the scene without incident.