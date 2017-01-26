Cops Corner: Sarasota 1.26.17

Jan. 21

THROWING PAINS

3:23 a.m. — 1200 block of Signal Pointe Circle

Property Damage: A woman reported that someone threw a football through her front window. The woman was in another room when she heard the glass break, and found a football in her living room. She saw a group of young men throwing a football in the street in front of her residence a few minutes earlier. The woman said she did not want to press charges, but she wanted a report so she could show the apartment complex’s maintenance crew. The woman said she would keep the football so she could return it to its owner once he or she was identified.

Jan. 22

FLAT CHANCE

3 p.m. — 500 block of Columbia Court

Suspicion: A woman discovered the right front tire of her car was flat. She believed somebody may have caused this to happen, but officers observed no indication the tire was intentionally damaged.

RAW DEAL

7:21 p.m. — 3600 block of Cheshire Square

Dispute: A woman ordered takeout from a restaurant and said some of the food was undercooked. When she called the restaurant to complain, she said staff refused to give her a refund. The woman did not have a receipt, but said her order was about $20. The manager of the restaurant said he told the woman to bring the food back so staff could check the veracity of her complaint, but she would not bring the food. The manager said the woman had called the restaurant 13 times in the past hour. When the officer made contact with the woman again, she said she no longer wanted a refund.

Jan. 23

RAINDROP, CREEPSHOT

6:30 a.m. — 1400 block of Tenth Street

Dispute: A woman said she got into an argument with another woman who was trying to take pictures of her. The woman said she asked the other woman to stop, but she suspected the other woman was still taking pictures of her. The other woman told an officer she was trying to take pictures of the rain, and the woman was getting in the way of her photos. Both parties agreed to stay away from one another in the future.

GREEN FIST

8 a.m. — 1500 block of State Street

Property Damage: A security guard reported that, sometime over the weekend, someone destroyed the plants that were planted on the property where he works. Two large plants had been torn out of their pots and thrown onto the ground, and several small plants on the other side of the property were ripped from their planters as well. The guard was uncertain who might have been responsible for the incident.

RATS OFF TO YA!

10 a.m. — 2700 block of Bruce Lane

Dispute: A woman returned to the area after being away for a few weeks and discovered the doorknob to the room she’s renting was missing. An officer met with her landlord, who said the woman complained she had rats inside her room. While she was gone, the landlord wanted to have an exterminator spray the room for rodents and bugs. The landlord said he tried to contact her, but he could not. As a result, he pulled her doorknob off so the exterminator could enter and spray the room.