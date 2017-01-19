Cops Corner: Sarasota 1.19.17

Jan. 14

MOVIN’ OUT

4 p.m. — 2200 block of Hammond Place

Dispute: A woman said her landlord was in the process of evicting her two roommates, and she was worried they would take her personal belongings while they were moving out. An officer told the woman that the police are not allowed to remove residents from an apartment, and the landlord was following the rules of the eviction process. The woman was unable to provide any personal information on her roommates.

WINDOW PAIN

5:30 p.m. — 700 block of Goodrich Avenue

Property Damage: A woman discovered someone had broken the rear window of her car with a brick. The woman believed a tenant in the apartment complex where the car was parked broke the window, but she didn't see him throw the brick. As an officer was speaking with the woman, another tenant confirmed the suspected tenant threw the brick.

An officer spoke to the tenant’s girlfriend, who reported her boyfriend saw a couple fighting behind the woman’s vehicle. He left the apartment to break up the fight, and he picked up a brick and threw it toward the arguing couple in an attempt to stop the argument. The brick went unintentionally went through the window of the woman’s car, the girlfriend stated.

Jan. 15

HIT & RUN

5:50 p.m. — 100 block of North Lemon Avenue

Dispute: Officers received a report regarding two men engaged in a fight. An officer spoke to one of the men, who said he didn’t do anything and that the other man just started fighting him. The man didn’t know the other man’s name, nor did any of the other individuals in the area. The other man left the scene before the officer arrived. The officer tried to get video footage from the nearby bus station to learn more about the incident, but the employee present said she had not been trained to use the video system.

Jan. 16

EVERYTHING, INCLUDING THE KITCHEN SINK

7:30 a.m. — 1900 block of Cocoanut Avenue

Burglary: A man reported someone broke into his house, entering through the kitchen window. The suspect ripped the screen off the window and climbed in over the sink, breaking a faucet in the process. Once inside, the suspect ransacked the entire residence, removing drawers and dumping the contents on the floor. The man said the only item stolen was a wooden box that contained miscellaneous change, including silver dollars. The man estimated the value of the contents between $75 and $100.