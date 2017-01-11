Cops Corner: Sarasota 1.12.16

Jan. 5

THROUGH THE WIRE

2 p.m. — 0 block of North Lemon Avenue

Property Damage: A man discovered damage to his truck, including damage to the driver side door and a broken tail light, that occurred sometime during the past day. He noticed there was a broken post and wire next to his truck. The man said the business owner that owns the parking lot put the wire and posts up in order to keep illegally parked vehicles out of the lot. The man suspected a driver attempting to park did not see the wire and drove through it, causing the damage to the truck.

Jan. 6

TRASH TALK

7:56 p.m. — 2100 block of Siesta Drive

Suspicion: A caller reported an ongoing problem regarding a motor home parked behind a business and a man going through the garbage in the area. An officer located the vehicle and made contact with the man, who said he worked at the business and had just finished work. He said he was just resting before he left the area.

Jan. 7

TROUBLED WATER

1:23 p.m. — 2700 block of Bruce Lane

Dispute: Two roommates got into an argument after one of them used the washing machine, which has a severe leaking problem. The owner of the home said the washing machine flooded pat of the home. He said he told his roommate not to use the washing machine in the past, and he was upset she did not clean up all of the water. The owner is renting a room to the roommate, and he wanted her out of the home following the incident. Officers told the owner there is an eviction process he has to follow before he can remove a tenant.

Jan. 8

CUT THE CABLE

10:30 a.m. — 2300 block of Leon Avenue

Property Damage: A couple left their home after getting into a fight with their daughter, who lives in the home with them. The next day, they returned home and found their daughter sitting in the living room. They discovered their toilet was filled with pink dye, and the cable to their television was cut. The residents estimated the value of the cables at $100. There was no known suspect behind the incident at the time.