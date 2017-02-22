Cops Corner: Longboat Ket 2.22.2017

Feb. 13

Barking up the Wrong Unit

11:20 a.m. — 2200 block of GMD

Noise Disturbance: A resident called police to report that owners at a neighboring property were letting their dogs out on the balcony, and the dogs were barking at night. Police told the caller to immediately notify police next time so officers could identify the unit from which the canine noise was coming and speak with their dog owners.

Feb. 14

Drone Disturbance

1:10 p.m. — 5600 block of GMD

Noise Disturbance: A man reported that someone had been flying a drone near his and other houses, and was afraid the pilot would lose control and crash it onto his lanai. Also, the man told officers the flying object was making loud buzzing noises. The owners of the drone left the beach area before police arrived.

Feb. 16

Shanked It

1:17 p.m. — 500 block of GMD

Property Damage: A man walked into the police station to report that an errant golf ball had struck his rental car. Officers found a small dent on the roof of the vehicle, and determined the ball caused about $100 in damage.

Body or Buoy?

1:05 p.m. — 3300 block of GMD

Suspicious Circumstance: A woman called police to report a person had possibly drowned in the Gulf of Mexico. When officers arrived, they determined the apparent bobbing head the woman saw was actually a buoy attached to a crab trap. The woman told police she was a tourist and was unfamiliar with buoys and their use for catching crustaceans.

Cleaning Up

6:20 p.m. — 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Suspicious Circumstance: A caller reported to police that three men had entered a public recreation facility, and that they did not belong there. Officers arrived and discovered the men were hired cleaners working at the facility.

Feb. 18

Early Bird

9:15 p.m. — 6800 block of GMD

Suspicious Person: A caller reported that a man was walking on the beach when public access should be closed. An officer informed the man that the beach was not in fact closed for at least another hour, and the caller said he was satisfied with that information.

Feb. 19

The Place to Be

4:46 p.m. — 1600 block of GMD

Trespassing: Police responded to reports of several juveniles jumping the fence of an abandoned property, and concerns about the word “help” written on one of the windows. Upon arrival, officers found a smashed window in a high-rise building and wooden board pried from a restaurant entrance. There were no juveniles located on the property, and police noted the gate locks had been changed so they no longer have frequent access to the site for inspection. Officers noted that it appeared the juveniles were returning to the property often.