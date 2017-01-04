Cops Corner: Longboat 01.04.2017

Dec. 22

LOOKY LOOS

5:32 p.m. — 500 block of Schooner Lane

Suspicious circumstance: A woman called police to report that she saw a suspicious boat in a canal near her home. An officer, who happened to live in the same neighborhood, said he also saw it and noted the family aboard was looking at Christmas lights.

Dec. 23

GONE HUNTIN’

10:51 a.m. — Sister Keys

Boating violation: An officer responded to reports of shots fired from a boat and discovered a man duck hunting. Police and wildlife officials lectured the man on hunting in an area populated by kayakers and fisherman and issued a citation for equipment violations and hunting without a license.

MISSING SCOOTER

11:50 a.m. — 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disturbance: A woman reported that she received several parking violation letters in the mail for a scooter she had been loaning to her former roommate. She hasn’t seen the former roommate for several days, but police advised her it was a civil situation that would have to be sorted out between them.

OPEN INVITATION

9:58 p.m. — 600 block of Marbury Lane

Public service: Police responded to a report of a garage door that been open for two days, and found that it all entrances were secure and locked. The officer found the garage door button and closed the entrance.

Dec. 25

LONGBOAT’S GRINCH

11:22 a.m. — 600 block of Tarawitt Drive

Disturbance: A neighbor called police to complain about loud music coming from a man’s home. The man, who was playing Christmas music, apologized to an officer and turned down his stereo.

GRIEVING PROCESS

7:08 p.m. — 100 North Shore Road

Suspicious circumstance: An officer investigating a large group at a beach access found more than 100 people gathered, many of whom appeared to be drunk and agitated, and dozens of illegally parked vehicles. Members of the group told police their friend had died in a boating accident the previous night, and they were grieving, but recognized that there could be an incident with such a large gathering of intoxicated individuals. After the group left, officers found empty beer bottles and cases left on the beach. Police contacted a nearby municipality to warn the group may be headed their way.