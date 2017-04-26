 Skip to main content
Booker Elementary Principal  Dawn Clayton, University Park Country Club Ladies Golf Association representatives Ann Nellis and Elaine Kulbako and Booker Elementary Assistant Principal Troy Thompson gather for a check presentation.
East County Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 35 min ago

Club news

Local clubs benefit charity
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

The University Park Country Club’s Ladies Golf Association aced their fundraising efforts.

As the culmination of its yearlong fundraising, the LGA donated $4,525 to provide new uniforms to children at Emma E. Booker Elementary School starting the 2017-2018 school year. The figure brings total contributions to the Booker Elementary School Uniform Assistance Program to $21,740 since beginning its sponsorship in 2012.

Booker Elementary Principal Dawn Clayton said the donation is “critical to the overall success of our youngsters.”

