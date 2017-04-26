The University Park Country Club’s Ladies Golf Association aced their fundraising efforts.

As the culmination of its yearlong fundraising, the LGA donated $4,525 to provide new uniforms to children at Emma E. Booker Elementary School starting the 2017-2018 school year. The figure brings total contributions to the Booker Elementary School Uniform Assistance Program to $21,740 since beginning its sponsorship in 2012.

Booker Elementary Principal Dawn Clayton said the donation is “critical to the overall success of our youngsters.”