City announces street closures for Memorial Day parade

The city will honor Memorial Day with a parade Monday morning, starting at 10 a.m. at Main Street and Osprey Avenue.

The parade will end at J.D. Hamel Park, where a ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. The theme for the event is “Celebate, Honor, Remember,” recognizing the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway. James D'Angelo, founder of the Midway Memorial Foundation, will serve as the keynote speaker at the ceremony. The event will honor a local Pearl Harbor survivor, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Robert O'Neill.

The Sarasota Police Department announced a series of road closures associated with the event. From 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Gulfstream Avenue will be closed between Cocoanut Avenue and McAnsh Square.

From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Main Street will be closed between Links Avenue and Gulfstream Avenue. Links Avenue and Osprey Avenue will both be closed between First Street and Ringling Boulevard.

Upman’s Towing will tow vehicles from the closed areas if owners do not remove them by the posted times, according to the announcement.

Other closures

Most city and county government offices will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.

Garbage collection will not be affected in either the city or the county.

The county announced Sarasota County Area Transit buses will not be in operation, but the Siesta Key Breeze trolley service will run from 8 a.m. to midnight. The Payne Park Tennis Center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most other county parks and recreation centers will be closed.

The city announced Bobby Jones Golf Club and the bayfront Children’s Fountain will be open for regular hours. The Robert L. Taylor Community Complex will be closed.