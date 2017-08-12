Sarasota High 5 Moments: 08.17.17

1 — Riverview High junior Chasen Dubs won the Iron Guard and Surf Ski events at the U19 United States Lifesaving Association Junior National Championships on Aug. 9 in Daytona Beach.

2 — Former Sarasota High outfielder Danny Mars had four hits, including a home run, on Aug. 5 for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs in a 13-7 loss to Bowie. The Sea Dogs are a minor-league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

3 — Sarasota’s Wyatt Plattner (two-day total of 151) finished third in the Boys 11-13 Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Southeast Regional Invitational on Aug. 12-13 at the World Golf Village near St. Augustine.

4 — Sarasota’s Aaron Whitley (two-day total of 159) finished second in the Girls 16-18 Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association Players Championship at the Longboat Key Club on Aug. 13.

5 — Former Sarasota High pitcher Zach McMullen transferred from University of South Alabama to Florida Southern in July.