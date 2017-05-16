Charter Review Committee considers redistricting Longboat Key

When all is said and done, Longboaters could have a different way of electing their town commissioners.

Then again, maybe not. The idea still has a long way to go.

One of the issues coming out of the Charter Review Commission proceedings this spring is a proposal to shake up Longboat Key Town Commission election districts with the goal of infusing vigor into often uncontested races.

Of the Town Commission’s seven seats, five are elected through geographic districts, meaning the candidates must live within the district boundaries. The other two are elected through at-large votes, meaning candidates can live anywhere in town. Voters cast ballots across district lines.

Enter charter review member Phill Younger, who has proposed a four-district model, with three at-large seats. He says redrawing the district map to allow for increased at-large representation will encourage more residents to run for a seat on the Town Commission. He’s also drawn a three-district map with four at-large seats.

“In my utopian world, maybe I would have all at-large,” Younger said.

Younger points to election history to back his case: Since 2000, far more district elections have been uncontested than at-large races. In the case of District 1, which makes up the southern end of the Key, nine of 11 races (82%) have featured one candidate. At the north end in District 5, that number falls to six of 11 (66%).

In the races for two at-large spots on the commission since 2000, eight races of 19 were uncontested (42%).

Younger’s proposal to drop a district and add an at-large seat would feature a north-end district with nothing but Manatee County residents, a second that combines a small segment of Manatee residents with a larger segment of gulf-side Sarasota County residents, a mid-island bay-side district and a south-island district. His three-district proposal breaks at the Manatee line, with two other Sarasota County districts.

“Districting seems to be a strongly preferred arrangement for LBK and should be continued, albeit perhaps ‘tweaked’ to enlarge the pool for viable candidates,’’ he wrote in his proposal.

While the idea of new district lines has generated buzz, it still needs approval from the charter committee, the town’s commissioners and the voters. A no vote anywhere sinks the idea.

Charter Review Chairwoman Pat Zunz expressed concern for additional at-large representation, noting the prospect would allow for one neighborhood, even one condominium building, to be disproportionately represented on the Town Commission.

Zunz added that while the Key has about 7,000 permanent residents, there are many communities on the island, all with different needs and interests.

For these reasons, Zunz is cautious in making any change.

“I don’t know (because of the makeup of Longboat Key) if that’s a great idea,” Zunz said.

As former commissioners, Zunz and Younger agreed that commissioners understand that their duty is to represent the interests of the entire island regardless of district. Still, Younger said Zunz’s concerns about at-large representation are valid, noting there could be a “backlash from voters” if a majority of commissioners lived close together.

In the end, the committee agreed to explore the possibility of amending the charter to allow for four districts with three at-large commissioners. Members will consider a four-district layout at the group’s next meeting on at 9:30 a.m. May 24.

While members Alan Pryor and Ted Salisbury supported Younger’s “utopian” concept of an entirely at-large commission, Younger said he doesn’t think commissioners would entertain that idea in their deliberations of the committee’s suggestions.

“I don’t think that’s going to fly,” Younger said. “It’s going to be a very soul-searching effort to make a change at all.”

ONE TO RUN

In elections between 2000-2017, uncontested races in district contests have outpaced those in at-large races.

District: Elections Uncontested races (Pct.)

District 1 11 9 (82%)

District 2 9 7 (78%)

District 3 10 6 (60%)

District 4 9 6 (67%)

District 5 9 6 (67%)

At-Large 9 4 (44%)

At-Large 10 4 (40%)

FOUR SCORE

What would a four-district electorate look like? In a proposal submitted by Charter Review Committee Phill Younger:

Pop. % Total

District 1 1602 25%

District 2 1541 24%

District 3 1611 26%

District 4 1538 24%

CURRENT DISTRICTS

Pop. % Total

District 1 1232 20%

District 2 1193 19%

District 3 1327 21%

District 4 1221 20%

District 5 1257 20%

ALSO . . .

Charter Review Committee members and Assistant Town Manager Mike Hein expect the group will finish deliberations with two more meetings. The Town Commission will consider the committee’s suggestions, ultimately deciding which will go before Longboat Key voters.

Other election-related amendments: