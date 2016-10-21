Charter Review Board — District 5: David Samuel

Age: 73



Occupation: Retired high school teacher



Political party: Republican



Hometown: North Port

Why do you want to serve on the Charter Review Board?

I want to serve my community.

I am a person who understands that you must have the ability to balance desires of many different viewpoints when coming to a final decision as to recommend or deny a proposed change to the charter.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

Trust (thorough investigation of proposals)

Respect of differing viewpoints

Service

Do you think the board should take a more active or passive role in determining potential changes to the charter?

More active. The Charter Review Boards should have an active, flexible and evolving focus. A growing, dynamic county cannot maintain a county charter without seeking to have it grow and change in the best interests of the people in the county.

What is your position on the idea of turning the Charter Review Board into an appointed position, rather than an elected office?

That would be a bad idea. This would TAKE power from the people. They have the right to control how their local government operates — not special interests and politicians.