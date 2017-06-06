Changes approved to Sarasota County park and beach regulations

The Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved some changes to what’s allowed at county parks and beaches, to go into effect this month.

The county code will now prohibit the docking or anchoring of boats in public parks between midnight and 6 a.m.

Vehicles, boats and trailers left unattended in parks for more than 24 hours will be prohibited unless the owner has a permit.

Regulations about smoking in county parks and beaches will be removed from the code, after a 2012 court ruling found only state governments can regulate smoking in public places.

Propane grills will now be permitted in parks, where they were previously prohibited.

Lastly, while “legal hunting” has always been allowed, a minor addition will prohibit general “hunting.”

According to Commissioner Alan Maio, the changes could help put an end to “the drunken nonsense in our beautiful park system.”

According to Director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Carolyn Brown, police have been up to date on the proposed changes, and will be ready to enforce them in the coming weeks. The department will also be posting signs in affected areas to let the public know of the new rules.