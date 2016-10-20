St. Armands Circle will be invaded this weekend — but not by tourists.

Instead, top-of-the-line new Grady-White Boats and Yamaha motors will fill St. Armands Circle Park for the annual St. Armands Boat Show.

Cannons Marina is sponsoring this year’s event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23. Members of the Cannons’ sales team will be present to assist visitors with any questions. The Grady-White Boats that will be on display are known for their top-notch construction, versatile options and classic looks, the press release said.

Cannons Marina co-owner Lucile Miller said in a press release from the St. Armands Circle Association that the marina and St. Armands go hand-in-hand. She said that the event will provide something for everyone in the family, as the boats will be displayed in the middle of all the shops and restaurants that are located around the Circle.

“The quality of our boats completely coincides with the high standards that St. Armands’ patrons expect, so putting Cannons and St. Armands together is like a match made in heaven,” Miller said in the press release.