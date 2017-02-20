Click here for all of your municipal election news this year.

Voters will hear Longboat Key Town Commission candidates spell out their priorities and preferences in their own words at a pre-election forum next week.

Jack Daly and Larry K. Grossman, running for the District 4 seat, will appear along with At-Large candidates Jim Brown and Gene Jaleski at the event, sponsored by the Longboat Observer from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Bayfront Park Recreation Center, 4052 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Observer Publisher Emily Walsh will moderate. The format will feature questions from Walsh to the candidates, followed by questions from the public. Light refreshments will be served.

“This is a forum, not a debate,’’ Walsh said. “It’s a way to put the candidates in front of the public to discuss issues important to Longboat Key.’’

Election Day is March 14.