Business Boom: Meet the seven new businesses located on St. Armands Circle

Since the beginning of 2016, seven new businesses have opened their doors on St. Armands Circle. The Longboat Observer spoke with the owners of each to learn about their origins, products and why the Circle was the location for them.

Apricot Lane opened on June 3. The store offers a variety of women's clothing for all ages.

Apricot Lane

464 John Ringling Blvd.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Mother-daughter duo Ginger and Melanie O’Connor loved the idea of a mother and daughter being able to shop in the same store. Thus, came their idea to open an Apricot Lane franchise.

The St. Armands location officially opened June 3, after a soft opening May 27. The clothing and accessory boutique has products for all occasions, Ginger O’Connor said. The store sells intimates, workout clothes, beachwear, jeans and dressy attire.

Ginger recently saw girls shopping for homecoming dresses at the same time older customers were shopping for kimonos.

“We target girls from 18 to 81,” Ginger said. “All ages.”

Most items, such as dresses and rompers, cost around $40. Some dressier items go for $50 to $60.

Ginger has been a St. Armands visitor since she was young. She carried on the visits with her daughters and other family members, always making a day out of shopping around the Circle. When the timing was right, the O’Connors bought a property to open an Apricot Lane.

“I think it’s the best location on the planet,” Ginger said.

Best Gift Idea Ever

On Aug. 25, Best Gift Idea Ever opened its doors to St. Armands' customers.

17 Fillmore Drive

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Two years ago, Monika Elias and her husband, Dave Johnson, found some driftwood and made a frame out of it for a piece of art.

Now, the couple owns a retail branch of Best Gift Idea Ever, a store specializing in letter art that also sells driftwood frames from their own collection, Natures Driftwood Treasures.

The St. Armands location opened Aug. 25. Elias says it brings something different to the Circle, and she even came up with a motto for the store’s products: “Create your artwork, and say it with letter art.”

When the opportunity to open a store on St. Armands presented itself, Elias said she and Johnson couldn’t pass it up.

“It’s known as one of the best shopping districts,” Elias said. “I think it appeals to all walks of life, from people who are very wealthy to people who are your everyday middle class.”

Letter art sells for $15 per matting space.

On July 1, Gia Ventola brought her one-branded clothing to St. Armands Circle.

Gia Ventola

14 S. Blvd. of the Presidents

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Gia Ventola says customers call her new St. Armands location a fantasy world — probably because the floor sparkles, the walls are blush pink, and there are about 50 chandeliers, Ventola said.

The one-brand Gia Ventola store opened July 1. Ventola describes her label as a lifestyle brand that can accommodate everybody’s needs in wearable items. From rings and scarves to purses and dresses, the store is mix-and-match. As an example, Ventola said you can buy a bag in a print or solid, and a dress will come with the same print or solid.

“It’s just a really girly-girl, fun environment store that has an edge to it,” Ventola said.

Gigi’s Cupcakes

Gigi's Cupcakes opened just in time for summer. Now the store is getting ready for fall with pumpkin-themed treats.

28A S. Blvd. of the Presidents

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday

One-stop sweet shop Gigi’s Cupcakes opened at the end of May and has been serving up tasty treats ever since. Because the store opened during the offseason, owner Dorrie Rubinstein said the quiet time has given them space to work out any kinks.

Rubinstein, who has lived near St. Armands for the last four-and-half-years, said her parents used to bring her to the Circle, so she knew the area well. Part of this familiarity is what prompted the chain store’s opening.

“We felt that if we were going to be a successful business, this is where we needed to be,” she said.

Along with cupcakes, the shop offers Popsicles, ice cream, cheesecake and custom milkshakes. Cakes can also be custom-ordered for birthdays and other special occasions. Cake prices vary, but cupcakes and cheesecake slices are $3.75 each.

Key Culinary Tours aims to give people a robust culinary experience. Courtesy photo.

Key Culinary Tours

301 John Ringling Blvd.

Lunch tour is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; happy hour tour is 4 to 6:30 p.m.

While Susan Robinson was working for Key Concierge, people would call and ask for fun and interesting things to do around St. Armands Circle. In response, Robinson came up with the concept for Key Culinary Tours, which leads groups of 10 people to various restaurants around the Circle while a guide explains the history of Sarasota.

“It’s beautifully laid out,” Robinson said. “The walk is easy, and there are a lot of restaurants to choose from and a lot of history.”

Currently, the company hosts two tours: A lunch tour stops at Shore Diner, the Columbia Restaurant, Pepper Palace, Blu Kouzina, Tommy Bahama Restaurant and either the Spice and Tea Exchange or A Savory Palate, and a happy hour tour stops at the Columbia, Daiquiri Deck, Surf Shack and 15 South Ristorante.

The company plans to expand to two additional tours, a downtown Sarasota art gallery tour and a farmers market tour.





McCarver & Moser are here to stay Owner Roland Moser hopes the new McCarver and Moser Jewelers’ new location on the bottom floor of the Jewel will be adorning shoppers with new jewelry before the end of 2016. But despite the downtown opening, the location on St. Armands Circle will still be open. “People know us,” Moser said. “We’ve been here for 38 years, so people know where we are, and people like to see us here, and we’re happy to be here, too.” Moser is hopeful that the new location will be more convenient for customers from the downtown or Casey Key areas. He said during season, traffic is so heavy that it’s hard for some people to get to St. Armands, so this new location will be more convenient. “I think it’s going to be a great opportunity also to be downtown and create a bit more business for us and expose ourselves to the public,” he said. The downtown location’s hours are not set yet, but Moser said the two locations will be similar.





Michael J. Renick & Co. Mangrove Realty Associates Inc. 229-0000

Michael J. Renick and Co. Mangrove Realty Associates Inc. opened its third office on June 1.

438A St. Armands Circle

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, weather and traffic permitting

On June 1, Michael J. Renick & Co. Mangrove Realty Associates Inc. opened its third office. The new St. Armands office seemed like a good spot for walk-up customers, so co-owners Michael Renick and Eric Teoh, who have been wanting a location on the Circle for a while, didn’t let this office spot slip away.

“When the opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer for Eric and I,” Renick said.

The company’s headquarters are built around internet leads, but this location allows for different modes of customer relations.





A Savory Palate offers plenty of gourmet items, but the highlights are the 60 olive oils and variety of balsamic vinegars.

A Savory Palate

26 N. Blvd. of the Presidents

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Not only are there 60 olive oils available at A Savory Palate, but these oils and other items come from as far away as Spain, Italy, Portugal, Australia and Africa.

Owner Paulette Callender said the highlight of the gourmet pantry shop is its olive oils and balsamic vinegars.

“We have the best olive oils available in today’s market,” she said.

Along with the olive oils and balsamics, the store also carries white vinegars, jams, honey, mustard and other spreads, wines and cheeses. Whether a customer wants to use products for a marinade or salad dressing, Callender said there are gifts for everyone in the store. Callender owns another store on the Circle, The Spice and Tea Exchange, and says the two go hand in hand.

“They complement each other very well, and we love St. Armands,” she said. “It’s paradise.”

Prices range from $5.95 to $59.95 for regular items, or $24 to $200 for gift baskets.