Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Bryce Williams

Bryce Williams, 18, is a senior running back at Cardinal Mooney High. He is verbally committed to the University of Minnesota.

How long have you been playing football?

Since I was 6 years old. My granddad (Walter Gilbert) encouraged me to play.

What is the appeal of football to you?

It's the next step to starting a new life, I guess. You can get an education out of it. It builds character.

What is your best skill as a running back?

My vision, plus I can make defenders miss after contact.

What is your favorite football memory?

Last year's spring game against Lemon Bay. I was coming back from an injury, I had pins put in my finger and had missed the whole previous season. I ran for 255 yards and two touchdowns. It was a great game.

Why verbally commit to the University of Minnesota?

The school has a great atmosphere. I loved the coaching staff, they are all really genuine. You can tell Coach (P.J.) Fleck, he really cares and wants me to be successful. He's very energetic.

What is your favorite food?

Tacos. I put sour cream, steak, lettuce, black olives. I like it all, really.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Hawaii. It just looks beautiful.

What hobbies do you have?

I like fishing. I don't have a favorite spot really, I move around to different places.

What is your favorite TV show?

I like The Walking Dead a lot.

Finish this sentence: "Bryce Williams is ... "

... going to be successful. Nothing else is acceptable. I've always had that mentality.