East County High 5 Moments: 08.23.17

1 — Braden River junior quarterback Bryan Gagg threw two touchdown passes in the Pirates’ 21-14 preseason win against Lehigh on Aug. 18.

2 — The Out-of-Door Academy senior defensive back Ethan Bertrand had an interception in the Thunder’s 26-0 preseason loss to St. John Neumann on Aug. 18.

3 — Lakewood Ranch junior backup quarterback George Davis threw a touchdown in the Mustangs’ 41-6 preseason loss to Riverview on Aug. 18.

4 — The Lakewood Ranch volleyball team won its preseason opener against Lemon Bay in three sets (25-5, 25-18, 25-15) on Aug. 17.

5 — Pat Helpbringer (70) won the Ladies Golf Association Low Net event at University Park Country Club on Aug. 15.