Bradent Area EDC appoints new business director

The Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. has appointed a new director of business development.

Max Stewart, the former regional manager for international trade development for Enterprise Florida, will fill the post.

EDC President and CEO Sharon Hillstrom said Stewart is the ideal candidate.

“Selecting a seasoned professional like Max underscores that the Bradenton area is serious about helping local businesses grow while bringing new business and jobs to the residents of Manatee County,” she said.

Stewart joined Enterprise Florida in 2013 and was responsible for an 11-county region from Citrus to Collier counties. He previously served as the president and CEO of the World Affairs Council of Central Florida for 10 years.