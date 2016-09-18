Bomb threat proves to be a hoax in East County

A dispute between neighbors escalated just after midnight early Sunday morning, and a bomb threat led to an arrest in eastern Manatee County.

The Manatee County Sheriff's office responded to the 7600 block of Birds Eye Terrace when a family reported receiving a bomb threat through a text message from their next-door neighbor. A Sheriff's Office report said the message said they had a bomb on their lanai and it would detonate in one hour.

Police made contact with the neighbor, Nuria P. Gursoy, 50, after evacuating houses in the area. According to the report, Nuria stated the text was an empty threat. The Sheriff's office used a dog to check the area for any devices and found nothing, then arrested Gursoy for a false report concerning planting a bomb.