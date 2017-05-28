Blue Star Memorial dedicated in Lakewood Ranch

Standing in front of the Blue Star Memorial Marker during the dedication ceremony at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, Lt. Col. Lee Kichen said he once struggled with a message to honor all veterans at a time when those who died for their country were supposed to be the focus.

His message to the crowd Sunday was his answer.

CWS ID 115176 CWS ID 115176 Lt. Col. Lee Kichen is the guest speaker at a ceremony to dedicate a Blue Star Memorial Marker at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

"Honor the dead by helping the living," said Kichen, an East County resident.

Kichen was the guest speaker on a proud day for the Gardeners Out East club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12055, who worked together to erect the memorial. The Blue Star Memorial Program began in 1944 as a memorial to veterans of World War II.

The program expanded to include all men and women who had served or who are serving in the armed forces.

Nancy Johnson, the vice-chair of the Inter-District Authority Board of Lakewood Ranch, gave a speech accepting the memorial.

"I am so pleased you elected to erect the memorial in a place of honor in Lakewood Ranch," Johnson said.

The cast aluminum marker, which cost $1,470, was approved by the Lakewood Ranch Community Development District board in January. The CDD helped install the marker.

Denny King, a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12055, said the ceremony came at a perfect time to promote awareness of the sacrifice made by veterans.

"Our younger generation, they think of Memorial Day as hot dogs and hamburgers," he said.

The ceremony was somber but up-lifting.

"Anything that helps us remember those who gave us everything ... that's always a good thing," said East County's Chuck Daughtrey, a retired Air Force sergeant and a member of the Post 12055 honor guard on Sunday.

Dave Daily, also of VFW Post 12055, looked over at the marker. "Anytime we can honor our Armed Forces, it is special," he said. "We should do more. This is a great honor."