Black Tie & Tales 12.22.16

Une soirée française

The Literary Lovelies held their annual holiday party at The Field Club on Dec. 14. Photo courtesy of Jamie Becker

The Literary Lovelies, a book club including some of Sarasota’s most sociable ladies, held its annual holiday dinner party on Dec. 14 at The Field Club. Every year, the women do a book swap, and Amanda Morris reads a poem that recaps each of the books the club read over the course of the past year. This year, Arysol Niffenegger had recently returned from a trip to India, so she brought back silk scarves for everyone as a special gift. The party was french themed in honor of their December read, “The Perfume Collector,” by Kathleen Tessaro.

Winner, Winner

Shane Powell and Chris "Duke" Newcomb, poker tournament winner — Photo courtesy of Dan Starostecki

In true masculine fashion, it was all about the competitions at the fourth annual Men, Whiskey & Watches on Dec. 15. The winner of the race car simulator was Evan Duke, who won an Apple Watch for his speed-demon skills. Chris “Duke” Newcomb was the big winner of the poker tournament, and his prize was a stainless steel automatic movement watch with a 45 mm sapphire crystal, custom designed by Coffrin Jewelers. The company also awarded Newcomb a watch case engraved with the event’s logo.

The best way to spread Christmas cheer…

Veronica Brandon Miller performs at the Goodwill Ambassador Holiday Party and Concert on Dec. 6. Photo courtesy of Veronica Brandon Miller

Anyone who loves the movie “Elf” as much as we do knows how to end that line — singing loud for all to hear! That was the purpose of the Goodwill Ambassador Holiday Party and Concert at the Music Compound on Dec. 6. Performers included Veronica Brandon Miller, Sharon Kunkel, Margi Dawson, Trish and Ashley McConnell, Lindsey Nickel-de la O, Brianna Moss, Patty Meringer and Fran Kain, who sang everything from Christmas to Hanukkah songs to get everyone in the holiday spirit. More than 200 people attended the event, which was made all the more special by the fact that Music Compound founder Jenny Townsend is also a Goodwill Ambassador.

Tidbits

Pardon the Interruption … Dennis McGillicuddy became a pro improvisor at the Embracing Our Differences Luncheon when Brent Greeno informed him that the video he gave a detailed introduction to wasn’t on his computer. “I have a song and dance routine to fill in,” McGillicuddy joked, but what he did instead was share a moving story about traveling to Jacksonville and seeing an Embracing Our Differences mural on the side of a building, thus showing the effect of the organization reaches far beyond Sarasota ...

Embracing Our Differences Board Chair Dennis McGillicuddy shares the mission of Embracing Our Differences with attendees. Photo by Niki Kottmann

Hot Comedy … That was fast! The Van Wezel Foundation announced last week that tickets for its 16th-annual gala featuring comics Martin Short and Steve Martin are sold out. We wonder why — it’s not like they’re a big deal, or anything.