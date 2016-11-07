Black Tie & Tales 11.10.16

Out With the Old, in With the New

We’ve got news, people. We have a new social calendar, and if we say so ourselves, it’s better than ever. Use it to track all your social engagements this season. To submit an event, click on the “social calendar” section under the Black Tie tab on our website (it’s the first subsection in the drop-down menu, so you can’t miss it!). Click “submit an event.” If your event is approved, it’ll be put on our calendar within a couple days of your submission.

A Silent Auction to Get Rowdy About

This year’s Rockin’ Lobster Beach Party, hosted by Children First, featured some special silent auction items. The Chicago transplants

The mosaic octopus was created by volunteers Robin Shapiro and Randy Fox with a group of 17 students from the Children First - Helen R. Payne Annex childcare facility. Photo by Niki Kottmann.

in our newsroom loved the Cubs package, which featured a Cubs hat, Teddy bear and three-night stay in the Windy City (with round-trip airfare included). The occasion? Two tickets to watch the reigning World Series Champs play a regular-season game. Apparently, however, Rockin’ Lobster attendees must all be brokenhearted Cleveland fans, because the item went bidless. Regardless of team allegiance, another item was sure to melt any heart: A wooden octopus-shaped piece of art made by 17 children at the Children First - Helen R. Payne Annex childcare facility. Volunteers Robin Shapiro and Randy Fox had the kids pair up to glue Sculpey pieces onto the wood, two at a time, to create a piece that sold for more than $400.

The mosaic octopus silent auction item was made by a group of 17 students — including Rhylin and Briley, pictured above — at the Children First - Helen R. Payne Annex childcare facility. Photo courtesy of Robin Shapiro.

Everyone Makes Mistakes

Sometimes, those mistakes go public. Designing Women Boutique sent out elegant invitations to its annual gala — themed “An Evening in the Enchanted Garden” — last week, but they forgot one tiny detail: the location of their event. Don’t worry, we’ve printed corrections before (we make mistakes, too!). This year’s gala will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

Tidbits

Model behavior ...This year’s Flip-Flops and Fashion Luncheon and Fashion Show on Nov. 3 featured some special mini-models. Two

Mary Muller models her poodle and poodle-walker necklace, which she got from the Art Institute of Chicago, along with her sparkly poodle-shaped brooch. Photo by Niki Kottmann.

girls who receive child care at Children First facilities got to model — for the first time — various items needed at the centers (books and artwork). The essentials, of course. The Pawfect Outfit ... The dress code for this year’s Puttin’ on the Poodle event, Nov. 1 was “Sarasota Smart or Poodle Attire,” which might have stumped a few attendees, but not Mary Muller. Muller thought the event was the perfect occasion to bring out her poodle-walker necklace, which she got during a trip to the Art Institute of Chicago. She completed the vibrant, one-of-a-kind look with a bedazzled poodle brooch so timeless, she doesn’t remember where she got it. Clammed Up ...

Chefs from Michael's On East joked that the name of the event was a bit of “false advertising” because lobster was served instead of clam. Photo by Niki Kottmann.

One clever attendee asked the catering chef from Michael’s On East at the New College Clambake Nov. 3 where the clams were (he was holding a lobster). “False advertising,” he deadpanned.