Black Tie & Tales 02.09.17

From generous newlyweds to Superbowl-themed birthday bashes, this is what you missed on the social scene last week.
Game on
Superbowl Sunday was extra special for Ashley Thomas this year. The avid football fan and workout junkie celebrated her 35th birthday on Feb. 5, at a party planned by Montana Taplinger. Taplinger was able to combine Thomas’ two favorite things by throwing a “Brunch & Burn Before the Big Game” bash that included a group Pure Barre class and then brunch (featuring bloody marys and mimosas, of course) at Libby’s Café and Bar right after. Guests included Thomas’ best girlfriends, who all donned their favorite NFL team attire for the sweat session. “You’re never too old to celebrate in theme,” Thomas says.
Bumpin’ bash
Michelle McSwain has a special gift coming her way this spring — one that’s worth celebrating before it even arrives. McSwain is expecting a baby son, Greyson James, with husband Greg McSwain in March, so her friends and family threw an “Ahoy it’s a Boy!” shower at the home of Ella Lewis on Feb. 4. The 20-some guests enjoyed a nautical-themed afternoon with lunch and the opening of several adorable baby presents. McSwain’s Junior League New Member Education Committee Co-Chairwomen Jaclyn Campbell is due in May (with a baby whose sex is being kept a surprise!), so the two took the opportunity to show off their impressive baby bumps.
Tidbits
A heartfelt celebration … Jenny Hunn hosted what guest Denise West called a “grown-up style” Valentine’s Day soiree for her close friends on Feb. 4. Attendees enjoyed rosé, fondue and laughs while seated at the festive dinner table, which was topped with heart-shaped and “XO”-covered plates … A gift for Mother Nature … Jeremy Wright announced during the paddle raise at Palm Ball on Feb. 4 that in lieu of wedding presents for his recent ceremony with husband Andrew Basco, the couple would donate $2,500 to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to help reach the organization’s goal of raising $25,000 during the “Fund Our Dream” section of the auction ... Birthday babe ... Kelly Baldwin and her husband, JB Baldwin, celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Anna Grace at the home of JB’s mother in South Tampa on Feb. 4. The family enjoyed an intimate gathering catered by Wright’s, featuring plenty of adorable baby smiles.