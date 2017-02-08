Black Tie & Tales 02.09.17

Game on

Guests at “Brunch & Burn Before the Big Game” show off their muscles at Pure Barre on Feb. 5. Photo courtesy of Montana Taplinger

Superbowl Sunday was extra special for Ashley Thomas this year. The avid football fan and workout junkie celebrated her 35th birthday on Feb. 5, at a party planned by Montana Taplinger. Taplinger was able to combine Thomas’ two favorite things by throwing a “Brunch & Burn Before the Big Game” bash that included a group Pure Barre class and then brunch (featuring bloody marys and mimosas, of course) at Libby’s Café and Bar right after. Guests included Thomas’ best girlfriends, who all donned their favorite NFL team attire for the sweat session. “You’re never too old to celebrate in theme,” Thomas says.

Bumpin’ bash

The moms-to-be Michelle McSwain and Jaclyn Campbell proudly show off their baby bellies at "Ahoy, it's a Boy!" on Feb. 4. Photo courtesy of Jaclyn Campbell

Michelle McSwain has a special gift coming her way this spring — one that’s worth celebrating before it even arrives. McSwain is expecting a baby son, Greyson James, with husband Greg McSwain in March, so her friends and family threw an “Ahoy it’s a Boy!” shower at the home of Ella Lewis on Feb. 4. The 20-some guests enjoyed a nautical-themed afternoon with lunch and the opening of several adorable baby presents. McSwain’s Junior League New Member Education Committee Co-Chairwomen Jaclyn Campbell is due in May (with a baby whose sex is being kept a surprise!), so the two took the opportunity to show off their impressive baby bumps.

Tidbits

The Hunns’ home was decked out in Valentine's Day decor for their party on Feb. 4. Photo courtesy of Denise West

A heartfelt celebration … Jenny Hunn hosted what guest Denise West called a “grown-up style” Valentine’s Day soiree for her close friends on Feb. 4. Attendees enjoyed rosé, fondue and laughs while seated at the festive dinner table, which was topped with heart-shaped and “XO”-covered plates … A gift for Mother Nature … Jeremy Wright announced during the paddle raise at Palm Ball on Feb. 4 that in lieu of wedding presents for his recent ceremony with husband Andrew Basco, the couple would donate $2,500 to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to help reach the organization’s goal of raising $25,000 during the “Fund Our Dream” section of the auction ... Birthday babe ... Kelly Baldwin and her husband, JB Baldwin, celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Anna Grace at the home of JB’s mother in South Tampa on Feb. 4. The family enjoyed an intimate gathering catered by Wright’s, featuring plenty of adorable baby smiles.