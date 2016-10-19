Bird Key home sells for $2,625,000

A home in Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. William Ruppert, trustee, sold the home at 443 Meadow Lark Drive to Alan and Carol Kesler, trustees, of Boston, for $2,625,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 1991.

The Beaches of Longboat Key South

Carsten Jensen, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 901 condominium at 775 Longboat Key Club Road to Dieter Forthuber and Jean Van Horne Forthuber, of Hebron, Ky., for $930,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,510 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,500 in 1994.

The Aquarius Club

OS Management and Investment sold the Unit 2-A condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Colony Beach Investors LLC for $690,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2010.

Seaplace

Gerald Chalphin and Mark Chalphin, trustees, sold the Unit G6-211-B condominium at 1955 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Saunders Seaplace Inc. for $465,600. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $211,500 in 1986.

Donald and Suzanne Hohman, of Evanston, Ill., and Craig and Robin Hangartner, of Marietta, Ga., trustees, sold the Unit G6-206-G condominium at 1955 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Alicia Taylor, of Longboat Key, for $330,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 1999.

Gennady and Tatyana Brayman, of West Bloomfield, Mich., sold their Unit G3-203-D condominium at 2039 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mary Bosco, of Highland Hills, N.Y., for $295,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,214 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,700.

Longboat Harbour

Geraldine Sullivan, of St. Marys, Ga., sold her Unit 103 condominium at 4430 Exeter Drive to John Harkness, of Locust Grove, Va., for $400,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2008.

Whitney Beach

John and Trudy Nelson, of Hilton Head, S.C., sold their Unit 101 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Larry and Pamela Elder, of Fenton, Mich., for $335,500. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2012.

Harbour Oaks at Longboat Key Club

Peter and Jo-Altizer White, of Charleston, W.Va., sold their Unit 504 condominium at 2175 Harbourside Drive to Ford Colley and Mary Alexander, of Longboat Key, for $329,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,906 square feet of living area. It sold for $25,000 in 1986.

Cedars East

RIF Properties LLC sold the Unit 17 condominium at 658 Cedars Court to Arianna Brolli, of Rimini, Italy, for $275,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $439,000 in 2004.

St. Armands Key

Kingston Arms

Donna Maloof, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 22B condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to Robert Barnett, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 770 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $198,000 in 2006.

Lido Key

Lido C Subdivision

Christina and Brian Landry sold their home at 1211 Center Place to Paul Carreiro and Kimberley Pelyk, of Longboat Key, for $900,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,197 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2005.

Lido Towers

Joseph and Laura Kroon, of Carlisle, Pa., sold their Unit 407 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Michael and Joann Sciulli, of Pittsburgh, for $394,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $193,000 in 1999.