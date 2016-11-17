Bird Key home sells for $1.65 million

The following residential real estate transactions took place between Oct. 31-Nov. 4. A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Donald and Nancy Payzant, of Sarasota, sold their home at 646 S. Owl Drive to Peter and Angela Junger, of Seattle, for $1.65 million. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,382 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,025,000 in 2001.

Beachplace I

Pamela Arianna, Michael Cerveris, Leilani Cataldi and Steven Cerveris sold their Unit 305 condominium at 1145 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Douglas and Charlene Nolan, of Monroe, Conn., for $1.2 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 1991.

John Ringling Estates

Suncoast Opportunities LLC sold the home at 228 Van Buren Place to Frances Anne Hodgkinson and David Hodgkinson, trustees, of Sarasota, for $944,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,802 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2015.

Robert and Shirley Zimmer, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 744 Tyler Drive to Robert Scott Zimmer, of Mercer Island, Wash., for $650,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,500 in 1991.

Beach Walk

Risha Samuelson, of Franklin, Mass., sold the Unit 10 condominium at 6821 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Cynthia Seamon, of Longboat Key, for $925,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 1996.

Winding Oaks

Christopher and PattiAnn Curtin, trustees, of Chippewa, Wis., sold the Unit 32 condominium at 3463 Winding Oaks Drive to James and Marilyn Nuber, of Wyckoff, N.J., for $925,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $567,500 in 2013.

Lido Beach Club

Guy and Nancy Votta, of Woodbine, Md., sold their Unit 402 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Janette Mitchell, of Ontario, Canada, for $685,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $665,000 in 2011.

Robert Cameron and Laura Bryg, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 404 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Michael and Karen Wagner, of Nappanee, Ind., for $685,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,000 in 2003.

Fairway Bay

Philip Joyce, trustee, of Fontana, Wis., sold the Unit 235 condominium at 1932 Harbourside Drive to Rox and Lisa Serrao, of Kittanning, Pa., for $485,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2015.

Buttonwood Cove

Richard and Margaret Linhart, of Williamsburg, Va., sold their Unit 303 condominium at 3630 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Janine Wile and Lisabeth Lammers, trustees, of Las Vegas, for $475,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2011.

Seaplace

Shirley Lisheron, trustee, of Chesterfield, Mass., sold the Unit G1-214-E condominium at 2089 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph and Midny Shapiro, of Brunswick, N.J., for $437,500. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,094 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,900 in 1997.

Windward Bay

Marvin Norin, trustee, and Joyce Norin of Sarasota, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 4960 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Eric and Marcela Terrell, of Haymarket, Va., for $375,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 1989.

Whitney Beach II

Don Parker, trustee, of Menomonee Falls, Wis., sold the Unit 150 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Herbert and Susan Goetzinger, trustees, of Panama City, for $320,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 1985.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Gloria Watkins sold her Unit 3 condominium at 761 John Ringling Blvd. to Rick Saunders, of Holladay, Utah, for $265,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2011.