Benderson pitches Osprey redevelopment project

Benderson Development Company is submitting plans to finish redeveloping the Shoppes at Casey Key according to the Development Review Committee’s Oct. 20 agenda.

Benderson has already renovated the northern portion of the shopping center located at 1200 S. Tamiami Trail in Osprey, but was waiting to secure a tenant for the southern portion of the center to begin renovations.

Although Benderson Director of Development Todd Mathes was unable to disclose a specific tenant, he said the space will be occupied by a grocery store.

The development company is also pitching a similar project in in Venice at the Jacaranda Plaza, which will also be discussed at the Development Review Committee’s Oct. 20 meeting. The company recently acquired the former K-Mart space and is pursuing plans demolish and redevelop the space.

Mathes expects construction on the Jacaranda Plaza to begin in fall 2017, while construction on the Shoppes at Casey Key is slated to begin spring 2017.

Although the project is still in its preliminary stages, Mathes said the company believes the Casey Key project will complement the surrounding area.

“It’s a wonderful little center that has been neglected for a long long time,” Mathes said. “It’s next to a lot of wonderful neighbors and it’s something that should be vibrant and successful.”