Barwin withdraws candidacy for Reno city manager job

Sarasota’s top administrator is staying put — for now.

City Manager Tom Barwin announced today he has withdrawn his name from consideration for the city manager opening in Reno, Nevada. Barwin was announced as one of five finalists for the position earlier this month.

Barwin, hired as Sarasota city manager in 2012, said he believes the timing is not conducive for a move. With a city election looming next month, Barwin said he received feedback from community leaders urging him to stay in his current role.

“We have several major projects underway in Sarasota that need a bit more nurturing before handing them off,” Barwin wrote in a statement to the recruiting firm that is leading Reno’s hiring process.