Back on Top: Dr. Beach ranks Siesta Key Beach No. 1

The seemingly endless list of accolades for Siesta Key Beach got a little longer Thursday, when Dr. Beach named it the No. 1 beach in the country for the second time this decade.

Visit Sarasota County officials made the announcement at the Siesta Beach public pavilion alongside Dr. Beach, birth name Stephen Leatherman. Leatherman, a coastal geologist, uses 50 categories to develop a ranking of the top beaches in the nation.

Siesta Beach first topped the list in 2011, and came in second last year behind Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve in Oahu, Hawaii. Visit Sarasota President Virginia Haley said the $21.5 million beach improvement project the county completed last year helped Siesta return to the top spot.

Although Siesta Beach has become a regular on rankings like this — TripAdvisor named it the No. 1 beach in the country in February — Haley said the island isn’t seeing diminishing returns.

“These always bring an uptick,” Haley said. “We certainly saw it right after the TripAdvisor list, so we expect a really big uptick now — which is great headed into the summer season.”