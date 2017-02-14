Authorities seek help in murder investigation

Alex Cherp

Detectives continue to investigate the Lakewood Ranch murder of Alexander Cherp and are seeking the public’s help in solving the crime.

Detectives from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office believe Cherp was shot sometime between 11 p.m and 11:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Cherp was found outside his vehicle shortly after midnight Feb. 5 by an on-duty security guard at Greenbrook Park, in the 6600 block of Greenbrook Boulevard.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow said there are two possible suspects in the case, but no arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s office is distributing a photograph of Cherp’s vehicle, a 2012 gray four-door Mercedes. Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or people in the vicinity of the park the night of the murder is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.