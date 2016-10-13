Atkins talks issues with CONA, Moran declines invitation

What was advertised as a panel between District 1 County Commission candidates Mike Moran and Fredd Atkins turned into a town hall discussion Monday night after Moran declined to appear at the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations event.

Moran said he didn’t show up at the discussion because of dissatisfaction with this specific event, which he thought was biased due to disagreements with CONA President Kafi Benz.

“As I have stated, I am more than willing to conduct additional debates,” Moran said. “They will be in a fair, neutral and nonpartisan venue.”

Questions from CONA focused on Atkins’ former experience on the City Commission as well as the future of development in the county.

When it came time for questions from the audience, many were interested in Atkins’ stance on the county’s homeless issues and growth. Atkins, a Democrat, used the platform to criticize his Republican opponent for what he considers to be a pro-development agenda.

Answering a question about proposed changes to the county’s comprehensive plan, Atkins said the changes are largely proposed to serve the interests of developers and suggested Moran would be sympathetic to those interests.

“We need to decide that we want to stand firmly and go to the next meeting that is on the agenda for this item and make sure that the county and all its representatives know to tell the developers that this is not the way we want to go,” Atkins said.

Later, Atkins criticized Moran for accepting campaign funds from development groups. Atkins has raised just over $30,000 since he announced his candidacy in May, according to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections website. Moran raised nearly $89,000 since March 2015.

Moran maintains that, despite the contributions from developers, his supporters are a diverse group of citizens.

Although unable to respond to criticisms during the meeting, Moran said developers will not control his decision-making if elected.

“I am a pro-economic growth, pro-business candidate. It is no surprise that folks who understand business, economic diversity, and career creation would be supporting me,” Moran wrote in an email to the Sarasota Observer after the meeting. “Just because they agree with me and support me does not mean they own me.”

Moran and Atkins are scheduled to appear at a candidate forum on Oct. 29. The event is sponsored by the Sarasota/Bradenton chapter of The Links in partnership with Suncoast Women of Action.