Ari condominium sale tops weekly transactions

A condominium in Aria tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. James Abrams, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 502 condominium at 2251 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James Stranberg and Cathy Stranberg, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $5.25 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and 4,075 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4,448,600 in 2016.

Winslow Place

James and Carrie Bearden, of Palmetto, sold their home at 5 Winslow Place to Ralph Denino, of Longboat Key, for $1,025,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,598 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $941,000 in 2008.

The Players Club

Fitzpane Investments Inc. sold the Unit 402 condominium at 1465 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joyce Wade, of Farmington, Conn., for $720,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,668 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $645,000 in 2003.

Junald Holdings Inc. sold the Unit 303 condominium at 1425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Wendy Esaw, of Rye, N.Y., for $634,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,715 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $431,000 in 1992.

Country Club Shores

Michael Rosenberg, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 541 Yardarm Lane to Gary and Gloria Jacobson, of Chicago, for $675,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,505 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,100 in 1996.

Sand Cay

Elizabeth Pesce, of Barrington, R.I., sold her Unit 104 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Salvatore Butera Jr. and Patricia Crispino, of Lincoln, R.I., for $600,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 960 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 1986.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Jon McKinney, trustee, of Lake Geneva, Wis., sold the Unit 713 condominium at 713 Bayport Way to Helene McNerney, of Longboat Key, for $475,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,601 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 1999.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Eugene and Ruddell Hickey, trustees, of Morris, Ill., sold the Unit 159 condominium at 684 Spanish Drive N. to Kenneth Horton, of Atlanta, for $339,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2010.

Kingston Arms

Charles and Claire Schoonover, of Stafford, Va., sold their Unit 16B condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to Daniel Perry and Donna Perry, trustees, of Punta Gorda, for $255,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 770 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2009.