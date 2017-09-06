All East County football games canceled

There will be no Mustang or Thunder football before Hurricane Irma's arrival after all.

Lakewood Ranch High and Southeast High have decided to cancel their contest, originally scheduled for Friday night, according to Jason Montgomery, Manatee County's supervisor of athletics. Likewise, The Out-of-Door Academy has canceled its game against Santa Fe Catholic, and Braden River has postponed its game against Manatee High.

No makeup dates for the games have been announced.

Yesterday, the games were moved to Thursday night, but with updated forecasts, the teams decided it was best to not play at all this week.

This is the third game the Mustangs have had impacted by weather. The team's season opener against Ida Baker was canceled due to storms in Gulf of Mexico. Its match up with Bayshore High School was split over two days due to lightning.

The Thunder also had its first game of the season, against the Canterbury School, canceled.

Braden River's second game of the season, against Clearwater High, was suspended at halftime.