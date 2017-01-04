Alfred “Al” Bagot had such a sharp wit that it often caught people off guard.

“He had great comebacks,” said his stepdaughter, Lisa Haugen. “His sense of humor ... he was just a really sharp guy all the way around.”

Bagot, a retired Army colonel, died Dec. 18. He was 95. Growing up, Bagot hoped to be a surgeon, but in classic fashion, he joked around and said the Army had other plans for him. He served in human intelligence and counterintelligence, and was the first military intelligence adviser to Saudi Arabia. He commanded the 902nd, 149th and 500th Military Intelligence Groups and the Field Activities Command. He retired in 1974.

After moving with his wife, Helen, to Castine, Maine, he served as executive assistant to the superintendent and personnel officer at the Maine Maritime Academy, where he first held the rank of lieutenant commander. Following a series of promotions, he retired in 1987 at the rank of admiral.

During the winter months, Bagot lived on Longboat Key and was involved with the Kiwanis Club and St. Mary Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, Men’s Guild. Through the Kiwanis Club, Bagot rang the bell for the Salvation Army every year for the Red Kettle Campaign.

Bagot’s second wife, Jane, said he enjoyed his bell-ringing duties, which was a testament to his outgoing personality.

“He was one of those really outgoing people,” Jane Bagot said. “He loved talking to other people and getting to know them.”

Whether he was popping into Castine’s town hall just to say hello or ushering at church, Bagot made friends easily.

“He was a very nice gentleman, and I don’t think anybody that ever met him didn’t like him,” Bagot’s longtime friend Bill Kelly said.

Bagot is survived by his wife, Jane; sons William and Thomas Bagot; stepchildren Lars Rost and Lisa Haugen; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.