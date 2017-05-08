A man is dead after drowning in Longboat Key waters

A Bradenton man has died after being pulled from rough surf off Longboat Key last week, authorities said.

The incident took place at the beach near North Shore Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday. One witness told first responders he saw the victim, 58-year-old Timothy Vorsheck, struggling to stay afloat in rough surf. The witness swam out to pull Vorsheck from the water, but it took several minutes to reach him.

When Vorsheck was pulled from the water, he was not breathing and had no pulse, the witness reported. The witness began administering CPR to the victim. Three other witnesses on the beach reported that they assisted in administering CPR as well.

Police officers continued resuscitation efforts until fire-rescue units arrived and transported Vorsheck to Blake Medical Center. Fire Chief Paul Dezzi said Vorsheck’s pulse had returned when EMS arrived at the hospital.

On Monday morning, Dezzi was notified by hospital staff that Vorsheck had died, though the exact time of death was not immediately available.

The chief said he should be able to provide additional information later this week.