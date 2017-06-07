6.8.17 Cops Corner: Longboat Key

May 27

WRONG KIND OF BAR

3:01 p.m. – 7000 block of La Lenaire Drive

Suspicious Person: An officer responded to a report of an intoxicated woman who had walked onto private property. When the officer found the woman, she said she had been drinking. She said she had been swimming with some friends near the sandbar of Jewfish Key. She walked away from the area and was lost. The officer was able to reunite the woman with her boyfriend, who said he had one alcoholic beverage that day. Both people left the area without incident.

May 29

BAD DAY AT THE BEACH

2:35 p.m. – 2500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Trespassing: A woman complained to an officer about a man with four children who she believed were trespassing at a condo’s beach. When the officer spoke to the man, he said he did not know anyone at the condo and was unaware the beach was private. The man volunteered to leave the beach with his family, and the woman who made the report was satisfied.

June 1

BE MORE CONSTRUCTIVE WITH YOUR FEEDBACK

12:29 p.m. — 300 block of North Shore Road

Trespassing: A resident told police he saw two men and one woman cutting through the parking lot of his condo to reach the beach. When the resident told them the subjects were trespassing, one of the men made an obscene gesture and kept walking. Two officers canvassed the area but found no one.

DO I HAVE TO?

3:39 p.m. — 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found Property: A Centre Shops employee delivered to police a wallet he found under his car in the parking lot the previous afternoon. An officer contacted the wallet’s owner via telephone. The owner said he thought he had misplaced the wallet in the cushions of his sofa and told the officer he would try to come to the station the following day to claim it. The owner called back a short time later to ask if the wallet could be mailed to him. The officer advised him he would need to come to the station to confirm his identity.