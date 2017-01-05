In 2016, Sarasota County completed the arduous task of developing a master plan for thousands of acres of parkland and natural reserves. Now, there’s just the small matter of implementing that plan.

The master plan outlines a 20-year vision for the county parks system, but staff has identified short-term priorities it wants to act on in 2017.

“The people of the community voiced their desire for additional pickleball courts, additional dog parks, access to more trails and preserves,” said Carolyn Brown, director of the county parks department.

Another priority is shifting to a new model for the county’s Division of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources — one that focuses primarily on large, regional facilities.

Brown said her department would continue to oversee smaller parks in the unincorporated county. But the county will ask cities such as Sarasota to do more work to manage neighborhood parks as staff dedicates its attention the region’s beaches, athletics facilities and natural reserves.

The city and county have recently butted heads over funding for city parks facilities. In July, the county rejected the city’s request for nearly $1 million to support the operations of the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex. At that time, both sides clashed over the definition of a “regional” facility.

The county will focus on managing large regional attractions, such as Lido Beach.

Now, city and county staff see an opportunity for synergy. The city is exploring changes to its parks system, as well. This year, city staff will be working with the Parks, Recreation and Environmental Protection Advisory Board to consider the possibility of implementing a dedicated taxing district to fund park services.

Jerry Fogle, hired last year to lead the newly created city parks department, said the city could benefit if it assumes control of some neighborhood parks the county operates. He wants to lead his own master-planning process for city parks, and said city officials can be more responsive to the needs of residents than the county has been.

“The county is very large, so they have a lot of responsibilities and may not be able to get to certain things as quickly as we can,” Fogle said. “We want to make sure we’re able to provide that customer service our residents need and deserve.”

The increased emphasis on parks services within city government will continue into 2017. In addition to the park district and Fogle’s budget request for a master plan, city staff continues to work with residents on implementing policies focused on preserving trees and other green space.

That work is particularly important in the rapidly developing Rosemary District, which is set to get more than 1,000 new residential units but lacks a neighborhood park.

Property owners and other Rosemary District stakeholders are discussing plans to address the needs of the growing neighborhood.

“We want to make sure we’re able to provide that customer service our residents need and deserve.” — Jerry Fogle

Beyond the shift to a new philosophy, county staff also is preparing for a major event in 2017: the World Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park.

Brown called events like the rowing championships an opportunity to help get Sarasota residents interested in using county facilities in the years to come.

“We’re always looking to engage our local community in those types of things,” Brown said. “We want to grow the rowers in our community, to grow those that are interested in BMX so there is continued support and interest in doing those things.”