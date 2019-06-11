Wallendas to perform high-wire walk over Times Square

Most tourists go to Times Square to see the lights or take selfies with street performers. Two Sarasota residents, however, will soon travel to New York to be on live television.

Nik and Lijana Wallenda, two members of the Flying Wallendas, will perform a high-wire act above Times Square June 23.

The siblings will be 25 stories in the air, walking a distance of approximately 1,300 feet between 1 Times Square and 2 Times Square. The act marks Lijana's first high-wire walk since a 2017 accident where she, along with four others, fell more than 25 feet off a tightrope during rehearsal.

The duo is practicing in Nathan Benderson Park everyday at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The public is invited to watch the practice and meet the Wallendas following each rehearsal.

"Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda" will air at 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday, June 23.