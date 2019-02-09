 Skip to main content
East County Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 11 hours ago

St. Barbara Church hosts 35th annual Greek Festival

Sarasota and Manatee residents can experience in Greek traditions and food.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its 35th annual Greek Festival, or Glendi, Feb. 7-10. 

There, visitors can watch Hellenic dancers, hear Greek music, peruse through a variety of vendors and try traditional Greek food.

Admission the first day was free, with all donations going to this year's charity, Meals on Wheels. The event brought in $6,000 in admission donations. 

Now, admission is $4 with additional costs for food, drink and raffle tickets that give the holder a chance to win a 2019 Mercedes-Benz or $30,000. 

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The church is located at 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road. 

 

