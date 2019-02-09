St. Barbara Church hosts 35th annual Greek Festival

Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its 35th annual Greek Festival, or Glendi, Feb. 7-10.

There, visitors can watch Hellenic dancers, hear Greek music, peruse through a variety of vendors and try traditional Greek food.

Admission the first day was free, with all donations going to this year's charity, Meals on Wheels. The event brought in $6,000 in admission donations.

Now, admission is $4 with additional costs for food, drink and raffle tickets that give the holder a chance to win a 2019 Mercedes-Benz or $30,000.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The church is located at 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road.