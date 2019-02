Palm Grove Mennonite Church is hosting its annual Quilt & Craft Show Feb. 6-9 in its fellowship hall.

The show features more than 100 quilts of different patterns and sizes. The quilts are on consignment from states all across the U.S.

They aren't just for admiring, though. All proceeds from the quilt sales go toward the church's mission in Haiti, where it supports students by paying teacher salaries and providing meals to the kids.