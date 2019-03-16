It was raining dogs at Nathan Benderson Park

Despite the rain, tails were wagging during the Suncoast Walkathon Saturday at Nathan Benderson Park.

The walk, which was open to dogs and their owners, benefitted Southeastern Guide Dogs.

In addition to raising money, participants tried to break the world record for most dogs wearing a bandana at an event. The previous record was 885, and the rain proved to be a bit of an issue, with 601 dogs showing out for the event.

However, the previous record was set by Southeastern Guide Dogs at an event in St. Petersburg.