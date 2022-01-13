The end of the year is a time to look back on the past while looking forward to the future. It’s a time of reflection, resolutions, and hope. It’s a time for family, friends, and your fellow citizens. As an organization, we can look back at our 50+ year history and see how we’ve grown from one small Club to six Club locations and four school sites across communities in both Sarasota and DeSoto Counties. We can look back and see that, through our biggest milestones and our greatest challenges, caring individuals like you were by our side.

So, as you make your resolution this year, we are making one, too.

We resolve to make an even greater impact in the lives of local youth through the improvement of academic success, instilling healthy habits, and developing character and leadership for our younger Club members while also resolving to further help local teens develop their post-secondary plans with entrepreneurial, vocational and college & career readiness programming.

The best way for us to achieve these resolutions as an organization, and as a community, is together.

We invite you to come tour any of our six facilities throughout Sarasota and DeSoto Counties.

Simply call 941-366-3911 or visit bgcsdc.org to come and see for yourself the difference the Club makes in the lives of local children and teens.