My patients #1 concern when walking into my office is Aging Skin. No one enjoys the aging process. The most common feature patients would like modified are wrinkles associated with aging. Over time, wrinkles can give the general appearance of sagging skin. My patients want to change their bottom-heavy triangular face shape that is a result of loss of firmness and the reduction of their body’s own collagen synthesis.

Sun damage is one of the most prominent factors when it comes to facial aging. Common areas of brown ‘patches’ and unnatural facial discoloration appearing on the face can be a result of excessive sun exposure. Sun damage also results in a rapid loss in skin elasticity.

Good News.

The latest technology offers my patients an all natural approach to reduce the wrinkles, repair and freshen sun damaged skin. I have seen results change some of my patients lives by using this treatment. This treatment is referred to as PRF or Platelet Rich Fibrin.

What is PRF?

Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF) is a technology that uses your body’s own natural and powerful healing proteins and concentrated growth factors found within blood to rejuvenate skin. With a simple blood draw, a concentration of natural growth factors in your own blood can be collected and used to stimulate and treat your skin for enhanced facial esthetics.

Following the various spin cycles, PRF injections and microneedling may then be utilized to infuse facial tissues with regenerative growth factors and cells that stimulate, repair and rejuvenate damaged areas within the body.

This process encourages the production of collagen and rejuvenate your skin! This is minimally invasive so there is no risk. Downtime is less than 24 hours and remember, NO CHEMICALS or ADDITIVES are used!

DR. RICHARD MIRON