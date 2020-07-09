In the past, the main reason seniors moved was to seek care prompted by a health crisis. But today, it’s becoming a proactive lifestyle choice focused on social connection, happiness and longevity.

The importance of staying socially and physically engaged becomes more important as you grow older. For seniors living alone, isolation can pose a serious health risk. Lack of interaction and transportation, decreased mobility, poor nutrition and losses of friends and family increase the chance for health issues and depression. A study conducted by the University of California San Diego, and published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, found that social support networks boosted physical and mental health, while increasing overall satisfaction with life.

SENIORS ARE REVOLUTIONIZING EXPECTATIONS FOR AGING

An increasing number of senior living communities recognize that older adults are active, social and vibrant, and are living longer, healthier and more fulfilling lifestyles. And they’re responding with luxurious amenities, cultural programs, concierge services and technologies that gives residents the time and an array of stimulating choices to pursue their interests, learn new skills, and thrive among like-minded adults during their retirement years.

A recent survey by the International Council on Active Aging reports more than half of senior living communities are moving away from a care-first mindset and toward a multi-faceted wellness community and lifestyle.

AT ARIETTA WE BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER & LIFT PEOPLE UP

At Arietta, socially-distanced social connections and overall well-being are at the heart of everything we do. Arietta’s lifestyle offerings are developed and scheduled according to the residents’ needs, interests, as well as their desire to participate and contribute. Recently, socially-distanced activities have included transportation for shopping and medical appointments, Zoom bingo games, and other cultural and educational activities. The pool, library, billiard room and exercise room are open, but with limited occupancy to ensure the safety of our residents. We are dedicated to sticking together when we can’t be together and are happy to announce that our community has been Covid-free thanks to the necessary precautions and protocols we set in place early on.

An additional benefit to living at Arietta is the complimentary One Medical membership that each resident receives. This is an online healthcare platform that allows residents to receive medical care virtually.

Add in luxury amenities and personalized concierge services that remove the hassles of everyday duties and you can see why when it comes to senior living and well-being, living at Arietta makes all the difference.

