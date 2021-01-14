Lakewood Ranch Medical Center recently expanded emergency care in Sarasota County with the opening of a new freestanding emergency department, ER at Fruitville. Located on the east side of I-75 at 6760 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34240, the full-service emergency department provides emergency care by a board-certified or boardeligible physician, 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The facility accepts ambulances and offers a full-service laboratory, X-rays, CT and ultrasound. ER at Fruitville is also capable of treating or providing stabilizing treatment for all major conditions that present to an emergency room. Patients needing further treatment will be transferred to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center or have transportation arranged to another hospital of their choice.

Andy Guz, Chief Executive Officer of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, says, “We are honored and excited to be expanding in Sarasota County with the first freestanding emergency department for Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. By expanding our emergency services, we can better meet the needs of our growing community and provide access to emergency care where it is needed. It has been our goal to create a true emergency room by including a full complement of services, staff and technology.”

We Are Safe, Trusted and Ready

As we continue to face the uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still essential for individuals to address their pressing health issues. The ER at Fruitville and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center are both fully open and monitoring all patients for symptoms of COVID-19, as recommended by the CDC. Isolation protocols are in place as needed.

Don’t delay seeking critical care

Individuals experiencing chest pain, numbness, difficulty breathing or mental confusion should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. The emergency department at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and ER at Fruitville are both staffed 24/7 and prepared to care for individuals experiencing serious injuries or medical symptoms. For more information on emergency services, visit lwrmc.com/emergency.