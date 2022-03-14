If you feel self-conscious about your smile you may want to ask your dentist about a smile makeover. A smile makeover is a process of using one or a combination of cosmetic dental treatments to enhance the appearance of your unique smile. For some, a “mini”smile makeover is as simple as a teeth whitening, bonding or shaping. Others may require a more comprehensive plan which could include cosmetic crowns, dental implants, veneers or Invisalign.

Smile makeovers can fix:

Crooked or overlapping teeth

Wide spaces

Stained or discolored teeth

Worn or chipped teeth

Missing teeth

Metal exposed at gum line

Old dental work

Mismatched crowns

How long does a smile makeover take?

Cosmetic treatment will vary from patient to patient, but in most cases you can have a fresh, new smile in just two or three visits. The length and extent of treatment also depends on your oral health, the results you desire and of course, your budget.

Do you want a more attractive smile?

Discuss your concerns, goals and personal preferences with your dentist before beginning treatment. Keep in mind, immediate oral health issues will have to be resolved before beginning the aesthetic phase of your smile makeover. A healthy foundation will ensure that your new smile lasts for years.

Protect your investment!

Maintaining excellent gum health is important for preventing decay and infection. To be sure that your new smile lasts for years, even if you practice excellent home care, you will need to see your dentist regularly. The dentist can check for problems that you may not see or feel because many dental problems don't become visible or painful until they are in more advanced stages. Regular visits to your dentist and dental hygienist will keep your teeth and gums healthy and protect your investment.

Life changing smiles!

A smile makeover can improve the appearance of your smile and in some cases it change your entire life. An individual treatment plan will determine which treatment options are recommended for you. Schedule a consultation with your dentist to evaluate your individual needs, goals and budget. A simple smile makeover is comfortable, customized and may be more affordable that you think!

Give BayView Dental a call today for more information at 941-676-9765.