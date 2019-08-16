You go to your primary doctor for a yearly check-up, your dentist for your smile, your eye doctor to check your vision, and your gym for physical fitness. Well, what have you done for your brain lately?

Our brains affect many functions in our lives. From anxiety to increased athletic performance your brain plays a pinnacle role.

Brain health may be the most important yet at times the most ignored and misunderstood area of health.

Happier, healthier, positive and more productive lives is the Brain Wave Center’s mission to our community.

The Brain Wave Center addresses many different types of issues related to the brain that affect our everyday lives.

The Brain Wave Center focuses on the individual and creates customized neurofeedback based brain health programs. Highlighted here are three areas that the Brain Wave Center has been successfully helping to treat:

ANXIETY & DEPRESSION

Anxiety sufferers are often overwhelmed, exhausted, and stressed out. Their brain seems to never quiet down. They can’t stop thinking. Learning to decrease anxiety gives suffers hope as they take control of their lives. EEG neurofeedback targets the brainwaves responsible for emotions, decreasing anxiety and calming the mind. Depression was one of the earliest clinical applications of Neurofeedback and appears very promising not only in bringing relief from depression, but in modifying the underlying biological predisposition for becoming depressed.

ADHD, AUTISM & LEARNING DISORDERS

People with ADHD can be easily distracted, impulsive, and inattentive. It is not entirely a disease or a discipline problem, it’s a Brain Problem. Research indicates that some combination of medical and non-medical interventions represent the best-practice approach to managing ADHD. Others may meet the criteria for Autism Spectrum Disorder. Neurofeedback is a safe passive approach to brain training and is a powerful tool to help children have better lives.

TRAUMA

Trauma can cause anxiety due to extremely stressful events or series of events. Some people experience only limited benefit after trying various therapies and medication.

Neurofeedback trains the brain to produce a calm state as well as regulate stress response. In addition, the specific areas of the brain affected by trauma can be targeted. Frequently, the first signs of improvement is that a client sleeps better and reports reduced anxiety. Over time, other symptoms also improve.

The Brain Wave Center’s mission is to contribute to our community by helping clients live happier, healthier, positive lives. We are research based and continuously seek out partners with differing opinions to develop multi-dimensional approaches.

Recently, we have joined together with Psychological Associates of Central Florida to provide comprehensive mental health treatment to children, families and adults and Resilient Retreat adding trauma care expertise.

We have partnered with The EasterSeals of SWFL, The Haven, The Thinking Center and other charitable organizations to target kids with special needs and abilities that may not be able to afford the services they require.

We are here to help you, call us for your free consultation and retrain your brain & enjoy life!

Gregg Sledziewski, Executive Director

Since 2012, we’ve offered a variety of well researched and effective solutions for brain health.

SARASOTA, 1440 Main St 941.552.4500

LAKELAND, 5424 Strickland Ave 863.272.6944

BRAINWAVECENTERS.COM

Visit Brain Wave Center on Facebook.