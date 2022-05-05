Have you ever considered Botox, but just do not want to put botulism toxin in your face? Have you thought about getting fillers, but do not want anything chemical in your body?

I have the solution for you. Seriously.

It is called Cosmetic Acupuncture, or Facial Rejuvenation Acupuncture. Using tiny needles, a skilled and trained acupuncturist (like me!) will stimulate the production of collagen and elastin in the face, thus reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Circulation will improve, creating that healthy, youthful glow. Sounds too good to be true right?

It isn’t!

In my 10+ years of experience, I have helped hundreds of people look and feel their best. Their self-confidence returns, their body image improves, their zest for life comes back. All because they feel better about the way they look.

Treatment is provided 2x a week for 5 weeks, for a total of 10 treatments. From that point, either acupuncture treatment can continue to work on further issues, or if the desired results are achieved, maintenance plans are recommended for optimal results (1-2x per month after desired results are achieved).

In conjunction with Cosmetic Acupuncture, red/blue light therapy is also used on the face and décolletage. Red light therapy is excellent for boosting your cellular health. Blue light is effective for treating skin conditions like acne and blemishes. Used in combination they bring the best of both worlds to your skin.

An herbal skin care kit is also included, which has day/night creams, wrinkle reducers, cleanser, and moisturizing serum. Using ingredients like Pearl and hyaluronic acid, the herbal kit adds to the treatment, making your skin glow. Another thing to add: At Palm Coast Acupuncture & Wellness, we treat the entire body, not just your face. Together, we will go over your health history and create a detailed skin care plan for you. Having knee pain? We can address that. Back bothering you today? We can take care of that, too. Palm Coast Acupuncture & Wellness is a onestop-shop for your aging body.

IS COSMETIC ACUPUNCTURE RIGHT FOR YOU?

Every person is unique, and their results will be just as unique. Things that improve universally are:

Brightened complexion. This is one of the first things people notice!

Reduced acne (if acne/blemishes are present)

Reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Reduced puffiness and facial swelling, especially around the eyes.

Improved facial muscle tone.

Reduced lip lines. (These needles are not the most comfortable, but they REALLY work!)

Reduces skin sagging, especially around the mouth and neck.

We would love to help you feel better, look better, and gain your confidence back.

DR. HEATHER SCHUERLEIN DACM, AP, DIPL.OM