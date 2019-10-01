Dear (Client),

It is with great pleasure that we announce The Cota Group Insurance has become an Independent Agency. We are no longer an Allstate Agency effective 6/1/20. This is an exciting transition for The Cota Group.

What does that mean for you, our client?

You will be assigned a new agent for all your Allstate policies

Your current Homeowners policy will continue to be serviced by The Cota Group

We have a no compete with Allstate until 2/5/21

Our office is in the same location – 11009 Gatewood Dr, Suite 104

Our new office phone number is 941-567-4430 and new fax number is 941-567-4431

Our new website is www.thecotagroupinsurance.com

Our new email addresses are [email protected] and [email protected]

and Same Friendly & Personalized Service!

If you have any questions concerning this transition, please do not hesitate to contact either of us.

We look forward to the opportunity to compare your insurance policies next year.

“If what you have is better, we will tell you, not sell you.”

Sincerely, Laura Bassler Cota and Mark Schuetz