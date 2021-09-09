For over 20 years, Acupuncture has been recommended by both the National Institute of Health and The World Health Organization for over 90 health conditions. Most major health insurance providers offer plans that cover acupuncture treatment, including the Veterans Administration (VA). In July, 2020 Acupuncture was added as a first time trial to the list of covered services for Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. Medicare beneficiaries are eligible for up to 20 acupuncture treatments per year.

We all want to live the Good Life. You probably have a very clear picture in mind of what that looks like for you. But you cannot fully enjoy this vision due to persistent health challenges. Our mission at Good Life Healing Center is to help remove these obstacles so you can feel like yourself again and enjoy your Good Life: use the gifts, skills and talents that are uniquely yours; enjoy rich and loving relationships; deepen your spiritual life; recapture the energy and vitality to live a full, satisfying life. Our approach is Holistic, viewing you as a whole individual and providing personalized treatment. We use the natural methods of Acupuncture, Cupping and Class IV Laser to help you maximize your health in all areas.

Steve is a NCCAOM National Board Certified and Florida licensed Acupuncture Physician. He is a graduate of the Academy for Five Element Acupuncture in Gainesville, Florida. In addition, he is an adjunct faculty member of the Institute of Taoist Education & Acupuncture in Louisville, Colorado. He left a fifteen year career in the pharmaceutical industry to found Good Life Healing Center in 2011. His passion to help others stems from the life-changing healing his chronically ill wife experienced through acupuncture and Chinese medicine. Steve is currently the only fully trained practitioner in Bradenton/Sarasota of the uniquely powerful healing art “Classical Five-Element Acupuncture.” His mission is to provide holistic and natural healthcare to change people’s lives.

On July 29,2021, "Acupuncture for Our Seniors Act" - HR4803 was submitted to the House of Representatives. When approved, acupuncturists will be permanently classified as Medicare Providers, making this effective treatment universally available to all Medicare beneficiaries.

