Beat the Summertime heat on Saturday - July 9, during the “Waves & Wheels” party inside Robarts Arena.



Guests will enjoy live music from Tampa Bay’s ultimate party band “Hurricane Shane”, an open bar, casino-styling gaming, great food, and more!

Tickets are $100 Per Person and all proceeds benefit Suncoast Charities for Children.

Purchase your tickets now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suncoast-summer-fest-waves-wheels-party-tickets-310620834277

Learn more at suncoastsummerfest.org